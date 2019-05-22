Man commits suicide by consuming poisonous substance in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A 35-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance in Uttar Pradesh's district, police said Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Purkaji town on Tuesday, they said.

The man was upset after his daughter was allegedly kidnapped from his house on May 11, police said.

In another incident, a 22-year-old man tried to commit suicide by setting himself ablaze over a family dispute in Muranpur here on Tuesday, they said.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where his condition was stated to be critical, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)