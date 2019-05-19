LS polls: Two govt employees on poll duty die in MP

Two government employees engaged in election duty died in separate incidents in Madhya Pradesh, an said on Sunday.

Garu Singh Chogad, who was deployed at the Jalwat polling booth in Lok Sabha constituency, died after suffering a heart failure on Sunday morning, state's Chief Electoral V L told reporters here.

In another incident, a presiding officer, Anil Nema, in Lok Sabha seat died of cardiac arrest on Saturday night, he said.

Polling was underway peacefully on Sunday in eight Lok Sabha seats - Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Dhar, Indore, and - in the fourth and final phase of Lok Sabha elections in the state, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)