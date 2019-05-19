28.72 per cent polling in 3 LS seats in Jharkhand till 11 am

An estimated 28.72 per cent of the total 45,64,681 voters have exercised their franchise in the final phase of polling for three seats in till 11 am on Sunday, an said.

There was no report of any violence from anywhere in the three constituencies, police said.

A total of 42 candidates including former chief and JMM chief are contesting from the three seats - Dumka, Rajmahal and Godda -.

Rajmahal witnessed a voter turnout of 27.14 per cent while Dumka registered 28.60 per cent and Godda recorded 30.15 per cent, according to an release.

Braving the summer heat, a large number of voters, including elderly persons and differently-abled voters, are seen in long queues in Dumka, Rajmahal and Rajmahal seat as the polling began at 7 am and will continue till 4 pm in the three constituencies.

An 86-year old woman cast her vote at Pakur under Rajmahal Lok Sabha seat while an 80-year-old woman exercised her franchise at Deoghar in Godda constituency.

In Dumka, Soren, an eight-time MP, is facing challenge from BJP's for the third straight time. The JMM president had defeated the latter in 2014 and 2009.

Sitting JMM is taking on former and BJP's Hemlal Murmu from Rajmahal for the second time in a row.

BJP's sitting main opponent in the Godda seat is MLA Pradip Yadav.

The JMM, the and the have formed 'Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) in the state.

L Khiangte said that 6,258 control units, as many ballot units and 6,258 VVPATs have been set up in the three constituencies, besides keeping 1260 control units, as many ballot units and 1884 VVPATs in reserve.

There are 6,258 polling stations with 27,536 polling personnel manning them.

A total 589 polling stations have webcasting facility while there are 137 all-women polling stations.

of Police (Operation) said that 37,398 security personnel have been deployed across the three constituencies as part of security arrangements.

An Air ambulance is available for emergency services, he said, adding locations of sensitive booths are being under air surveillance.

