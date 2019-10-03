Lupin appoints Sreeji Gopinathan as its Chief Information Officer

JUST IN
Prior to joining Lupin, Gopinathan was with Reckitt Benckiser

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Pharma major Lupin Ltd on Thursday said it has appointed Sreeji Gopinathan as its Chief Information Officer (CIO).

He will lead the IT function for Lupin globally and will be based in Mumbai.

"Sreeji brings to Lupin over 20 years of significant domain expertise and global experience," Lupin said in a statement.

Prior to joining Lupin, Gopinathan was with Reckitt Benckiser. He has also been associated with companies including Philips, Procter & Gamble, ISRO and Asea Brown Boveri.

"With his substantial experience and ability to closely work with businesses, he will expand and invigorate our initiatives in digitisation, process automation, data management and analytics which will eventually help improve business results," Lupin Managing Director Nilesh Gupta said.
First Published: Thu, October 03 2019. 10:35 IST

