Festive sale ad blitz: Amazon keeps it simple, Flipkart brings on the stars

It has been impossible to miss the swell of advertising around the big sale days unleashed by Flipkart and Amazon over the past week. And just as starkly visible has been the difference in the way the two have run their campaigns.

Flipkart has an army of 10 celebrity-endorsers singing its tune, tied up with Spicejet for promotions in the skies and even had a burger named after its sale, Big Billion Burger by Burger King for its ‘Big Billion Day’(BBD) Sale. However, Amazon India has taken a completely different approach to promote the ‘Great Indian Festival’. ...