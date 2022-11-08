JUST IN
Drug firm Lupin gets USFDA nod to market generic antibiotic medicine in US

Drug firm Lupin on Tuesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Doxycycline Capsules used to treat bacterial infections in the American market

Topics
Lupin | Medicines | United States

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

lupin

Drug firm Lupin on Tuesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Doxycycline Capsules used to treat bacterial infections in the American market.

The drug firm has received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Doxycycline Capsules, 40 mg, a generic equivalent of Galderma Laboratories' Oracea capsules, Lupin Ltd said in a statement.

As per IQVIA MAT September 2022 data, Doxycycline capsules had estimated annual sales of USD 215 million in the US market.

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 17:40 IST

