Lupin gets USFDA nod to market its cholesterol lowering drug

Drug firm Lupin Thursday said it has received nod from the US health regulator to market its generic Calcium tablets, used for lowering cholesterol, in the American market.

The company has received approval from the Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market its Calcium tablets in the strengths of 10 mg, 20 mg, 40 mg, and 80 mg, Lupin said in a filing to the BSE.

The product is a generic version of Pfizer Inc's tablets in the same strengths, it added.

The tablets are indicated to lower in blood for adults and children over 10 years of age, Lupin said.

is also prescribed to lower the risk for heart attack, in patients with cardiovascular diseases, and other risk factors such as eye problems, or high blood pressure, it added.

According to IQVIA MAT December 2018 data, USP, 10 mg, 20 mg, 40 mg, and 80 mg had annual sales of around USD 696 million in the US, it said.

Shares of closed at Rs 791.10 per scrip on the BSE, up 0.31 per cent from its previous close.

