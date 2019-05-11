Madappa slips to tied 22nd in Japan, Asaji takes lead

India's Viraj Madappa shot a below- two-over 73 to slip to tied 22nd after the third round of Asia-Pacific Diamond Cup tournament here Saturday.

Madappa, who was tied 13th after two rounds is now tied 22nd, while Rahil Gangjee, one of the only three Indians to have won a title on the main Tour, shot 75 and was placed further back at tied 52nd spot.

Madappa was three-over in the first seven holes, before he had back-to-back birdies on eighth and ninth. However he gave one of them on 10th and parred the remaining eight on a tough day at the Country Club.

Gangjee had two birdies, four bogeys and a double.

Japan's will take a one-shot lead into the final round after he posted a three-under- 68. The 25-year-old Japanese is seeking his first professional win since turning pro in 2012. He is now four-under- 209.

New Zealand's Denzel Ieremia, who shifted from rugby to when he was young, made his move by firing a flawless 66 to share second place with of the (72).

Zimbabwean Scott Vincent, meanwhile, returned with a 68 to give himself another chance for his maiden breakthrough on

Vincent, together with Korea's Y E Yang, and Japan's Jinichiro Kozuma are bunched in fourth place, three shots back of Asaji.

The winner of the Asia-Pacific Diamond Cup will qualify for the 148th Open which will be held at Royal Portrush, in July.

