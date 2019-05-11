Minor drowned while crossing footbridge in JK's Doda

-
A 12-year-old boy, who was returning home from his school, drowned after he fell into a stream while crossing a wooden footbridge in this hilly district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.
Farman Ali, a resident of Bhatoli-Bhalessa village, was a Class 2 student, they said.
They said the body was fished out by the locals after other boys raised an alarm.
"Due to rain, the wooden bridge, which had no side railing, had become slippery. At the middle of the bridge, he lost control on the slippery log and fell into the water," the officials said quoting the eye-witnesses.
