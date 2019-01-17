Madhya Pradesh Assembly session to be held in February

The second session of the newly-elected Assembly will be held between February 18 and 21, an said on Thursday.

The four-day session will have only three sittings as February 19 is a government holiday on account of Sant Ravidas Jayanti. It will conclude on February 21, the of State Assembly secretariat said.

"This session of the 15th Assembly will have a Question Hour," the said.

The first session of the Assembly was held from January 7. Though it was scheduled to last for five days, it had concluded on the fourth day.

Meanwhile, of Opposition wrote a letter of Anandiben Patel, seeking extension of the duration of the second session.

"There are several issues of public importance to be discussed, including crop damage, loan waiver and procurement of crop, etc," his letter read.

"These issues cannot be discussed in three-days...I request you to extend the duration of this session, which is beginning from February 18," Bhargava wrote in the letter.

