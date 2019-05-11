Mah CM asks collectors to start EGS works in drought-hit areas

has directed the district collectors to immediately start works under the Employment Guarantee Scheme (EGS) in the drought-affected areas, and accord sanction to such works within three days.

told the officials that the model code of conduct (MCC) was not applicable to drought-relief work as the has given permission to it.

"Therefore, no such works should be kept pending under the pretext of MCC," he said.

The gave the instructions during a dialogue with collectors, sarpanchs (village heads) from different parts of the state through "audio bridge" technology on mobile phone from his official 'Varsha' residence here Friday.

"Don't keep pending the proposals for starting works under EGS. Start the works by according immediate sanction to them," he told the collectors, while also asking them to submit the compliance report of these works.

He asked the sarpanchs to conduct maximum water conservation works in their villages.

Tehsildars should tally the demand for tankers in accordance with the population of the village and animal population of 2018, and see that water is supplied accordingly, the said.

He asked the officials to immediately sanction the work of desilting ponds and tanks.

asked the tehsildars to approve the work of desilting tanks and ponds under the 'Gaalmukta Dharan- Gaalyukta Shivar' (silt-free dams and silt-filled farms) scheme.

"The hurdles in the way of fodder camps should be removed by the administration. Funds will soon be provided for skilled works under the EGS. The owners of the wells that have been acquired will be given additional compensation," he said.

Fadanavis emphasised the need for undertaking water conservation works, and directed the officials to open fodder camps for cattle urgently on demand by the public.

During the interaction, several sarpanchs brought to the CM's notice various problems like shortage of water and fodder.

Taking cognisance of their complaints, the chief minister instructed the collectors and other officials to take corrective measures and submit the action-taken report.

He directed the collectors to instruct the banks not to deduct the instalments of loan from the subsidy that the farmers were getting.

Fadnavis has so far interacted with district administrations of Aurangabad, Jalna, Osmanabad, Beed, Parbhani, Ahmednagar, and

