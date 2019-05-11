JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Time magazine article author a Pakistani, pursuing Pak's agenda of maligning Modi: BJP

Two convicted of raping minor girl in Jharkhand
Business Standard

16 injured in accident on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

At least 16 people, including six women, were injured Saturday when a private bus hit a stationary truck on Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Jammu district, police said.

The bus was on its way to Jammu from Udhampur when the accident took place at Jajjar Kotli after the bus driver lost control and rammed into the truck, they said.

The 16 injured, including six women, were taken to a government hospital for treatment, the police said.

Two passengers were stated to be in serious condition, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, May 11 2019. 15:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU