Mamata, TMC leaders change Twitter, Facebook DP with

Chief Minister and several top TMC leaders have changed their and display picture (DP) with photo of Chandra on Wednesday to protest the desecration of the bust of the noted reformer and key figure of the Bengal Renaissance.

Trinamool Congress's official profile on and was also changed with a picture of

is scheduled to take out a protest rally on Wednesday to protest the smashing of the bust of the social reformer by alleged activists in north Kolkata on Tuesday.

Launching a scathing attack on on Tuesday, had said, "What does think of himself? Is he above everything? Is he God that no one can protest against him?"



Banerjee said this after supporters of the and the TMC fought pitched battles on the streets of Kolkata during a roadshow by Shah.

A college named after Iswarchandra Vidyasagar, a key figure in the Bengal Renaissance, was ransacked and a bust of the 19th century social reformer shattered allegedly by BJP workers during the clashes.

The CPI(M) has also called for protest rallies against the incident.

The intellectuals of the city will take out a protest march from College street on Wednesday evening.

