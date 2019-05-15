Rainy day in national capital

brought a much needed from the scorching heat on Wednesday and this spell of pleasant is likely to continue for another couple of days.

Several parts of the national received morning showers which made the pleasant.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 24.3 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average and humidity was recorded at 82 per cent at 8.30 am.

The Safdarjung observatory, recording for which is considered for the city, recorded traces of rainfall, while Palam and Lodhi Road observatories recorded 1.8 and 1.5 mm rainfall respectively.

The man predicted a windy day with the possibility of thundershowers, light accompanied by lightning. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius.

According to a MeT department official, light is predicted for the next two days.

On Tuesday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 20.8 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature was recorded at 35.6 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)