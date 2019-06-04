P Jayadevan appointed IOCL executive director for TN, Pondy

: P Jayadevan has taken over as of for and with immediate effect.

He succeeds R Sitharthan who has superannuated, a press release said here Tuesday.

Jayadevan would also function as the for the in the state and also in the union territory.

Prior to this, he was heading the chairman's secretariat at the corporate office,

He has over three decades of experience primarily in LPG, operations, engineering and sales. He holds a master's degree in petroleum management from the University of Ljubljana,

"Jayadevan's critical work on LPG direct benefit transfer in targeting subsidy was used as a key source by the task force of the government of to draw up a clear roadmap for Aadhaar-based subsidy transfer," the release said.

He has been presented with the Prime Minister's Excellence Award for his contribution, it added.

