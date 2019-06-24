JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Mayawati says BSP will fight all polls alone, gets flak from 'ally' SP and other parties

Staff of 6 Rajasthan varsities to get salary in line with 7th pay commission
Business Standard

Maha Assembly polls: Rahul to meet Cong leaders on Jun 27

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will discuss the party's preparations for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections with state leaders in Delhi on June 27.

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar told PTI that AICC general secretary Mallikarjun Kharge has informed the state leaders that the meeting with Gandhi is scheduled on June 27.

Apart from Wadettiwar, state congress president Ashok Chavan and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Balasaheb Thorat will also attend.

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly is likely to be held in October this year.

The ruling BJP-Shiv Sena, which together won 41 out of the state's 48 Lok Sabha seats, have set a mission to win 220 Assembly seats.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 24 2019. 19:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU