Maha Assembly polls: Rahul to meet Cong leaders on Jun 27

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will discuss the party's preparations for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections with state leaders in Delhi on June 27.
Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar told PTI that AICC general secretary Mallikarjun Kharge has informed the state leaders that the meeting with Gandhi is scheduled on June 27.
Apart from Wadettiwar, state congress president Ashok Chavan and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Balasaheb Thorat will also attend.
Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly is likely to be held in October this year.
The ruling BJP-Shiv Sena, which together won 41 out of the state's 48 Lok Sabha seats, have set a mission to win 220 Assembly seats.
