With ball, Tendulkar junior helps England ahead of Australia clash

A Tendulkar helped England ahead of their clash against -- not the man who owns almost all the records but the boy who aspires to shine with the ball.

Aiming to live up to his illustrious surname, ran in fast and bowled at the England batsmen on the eve of their big-ticket clash against arch-rivals

The son of legend Monday marked his run-up at the Lord's nets during England's practice session, drawing, on expected lines, the attention of those present at the mecca of

Sporting an orange t-shirt, Arjun could be seen to England batsmen under the watchful eyes of the team's spin consultant,

This is not the first time that Arjun has bowled in the nets for England. In 2015, as a 15-year-old, he was part of the group of net bowlers which helped England prepare for the second against

Arjun, 19, has played for MCC Young Cricketers against Surrey Second XI, picking up two wickets in High Wycombe last week.

from over the wicket, he produced a beauty of a delivery to castle opener in just his second over.

After disturbing Tilley's stumps, Arjun dismissed lower-order batsman BBA Geddes, returning figures of 11-2-50-2.

He has represented under-19 team against in a youth Test last year. Last month, Arjun had participated in T20 League, playing for Aakash Tigers.

The strapping youngster had taken 19 wickets in just five games for Under-19 in the 2017-18 Cooch Behar Trophy.

Along with India, hosts England and defending champions Australia are among the favourites to win the ongoing edition of the showpiece.

