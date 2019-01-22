JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Protests force cancellation of K'taka govt seminar

Indian 'fortune teller' charged with teen sexual assault in Australia
Business Standard

Maha ATS picks up, questions 9 men from Thane, Aurangabad

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad Tuesday picked up nine men for questioning from Mumbra in neighbouring Thane district and Aurangabad, over 340 kilometres from here, a senior official said.

Acting on a specific tip-off, the agency carried out an operation in both districts and picked up the men, the official added.

"They were on the ATS radar for a few days for their activities. Questioning is underway," he said, refusing to divulge more details on the operation.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, January 22 2019. 19:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements