People are misinformed about Balasaheb's life: 'Thackeray' writer-producer Raut

People harbour many misconceptions about founder Bal Thackeray, Sanjay Raut, who has penned the biopic "Thackeray", said on Tuesday.

The divide between locals and people from and is a matter of perceived "misinformation", he said.

"People are misinformed about Balasaheb's life and Shiv Sena's journey. The issue on people from and UP was neither raised nor did it come up.

"You ask all these questions here, but in reality in all his 50 years of politics people from and UP were the ones who were most emotionally attached to him," the "Thackeray" told reporters at a press conference ahead of the release of the film this week.

Known for his provocative statements, targeted south Indians, accusing them of snatching jobs from local Marathi youths, in the late 1960s. He also dominated the headlines for his anti-Muslim comments.

In an apparent reference to various state governments encouraging recruitment of local people, said the bone of contention then and now is jobs.

"In 1969, a movement did start for the 'bhoomiputras' (sons of the soil) there (in Maharashtra) and that is something which is gathering pace in every other state today...," he said citing Odisha, and as examples.

"Unemployment was an issue then and a law that the locals should have the right to employment first was passed. It was limited to this."



Asked if the Nawazuddin Siddiqui-fronted film will change and the party's image with north Indians, reiterated that people have limited knowledge.

"Today, there are about 12 MLAs in Assembly who come from north (Sanjay Nirupam) also hails from Bihar. The maximum number of position holders in have Hindi as their mother tongue.

"Give me an example that people feel like that towards and then I'll answer you," he said.

Co-producer Urvashi, Raut's daughter, said the team received "good response" when it promoted the film in on Monday.

"The issue regarding Bihar and UP had initially nothing to do with the two states. The movement that took place was centred around south Indians... Bihar and UP bit happened much later. We have focused on the period from 1961 to 1995 in the film," she said.

Biopics in Bollywood have been targeted for whitewashing the subject with "Sanju", based on Sanjay Dutt, being the most recent example.

said his film had no fictional elements, only truth.

"There is no fiction, only truth in 'Thackeray'. Balasaheb's life is an open book. You all know everything about him. There was no need for us to create a story or add masala to the film. My experiences with and the way I saw him, I have tried to translate that into the film," he said.

The also took a dig at Anupam Kher-led "The Accidental Prime Minister", saying "Thackeray" was not "The Accidental Pramukh".

Kher played former in the film, which was based on a book by his former media The film, which released early this month, received negative reviews.

Asked if there was a motive behind releasing the film ahead of Lok Sabha polls, Raut retorted, "If someone feels there is a motive behind making the film, I appeal to the to change the date of elections."



Also present at the press conference were Nawazuddin and

"Thackeray" will face off with "Manikarnika - The of Jhansi" at the box office this Friday.

