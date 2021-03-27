Maharashtra govt announces complete ban on social gatherings, extends curbs

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus-hit Maharashtra economy to contract by 8% in FY21: Survey
Ramdas Athawale writes to Shah, demands President's Rule in Maharashtra
BJP delegation to meet Governor on March 24 over Maharashtra crisis
Pawar rules out Maharashtra home minister's exit over Param Bir's claims
Fadnavis moves privilege notice against Maha Home Minister
-
Struggling to arrest the fresh surge in Covid-19 cases, the Maharashtra government on Saturday announced a complete ban on holding of all types of gatherings, including political and religious.
The government also ordered that restaurants, gardens and malls will remain shut between 8 pm to 7 am beginning Saturday night. People will also not be allowed to visit beaches during 8 pm to 7 am, an official order said.
Drama theatres will also remain shut from Saturday night.
However, the government has exempted delivery of food in night hours in its new set of guidelines.
"Gatherings of more than five people will not be allowed from 8 pm to 7 am effective from midnight on 27th March. Violation will attract penalty of Rs 1,000 per person on offenders.
"All public places including gardens and beaches will remain closed during the same period and violators will be fined with Rs 1,000 per person. Not wearing of face mask will attract Rs 500 fine while the same is Rs 1,000 for public spitting," as per the order.
It said that holding of social, cultural, political and religious gatherings in the state is being banned completely.
Auditoriums or drama theatres should not allow their property to be used for such events, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU