Kerala reports 2,055 new coronavirus cases, 14 more deaths in a day

: Kerala recorded a spike



in COVID-19 cases on Saturday with 2,055 people, including 25 health workers, being infected, while 14 more fatalities pushed the toll to 4,567, the state government said.

Recoveries, at 2,084, outnumbered the fresh cases.

On Friday, the state had logged 1,825 cases



The active cases in the state on Saturday touched 24,231.

While the infection caseload mounted to 11,15,777, as many as 10,86,669 people have been cured,Health minister K K Shailaja, said in a press release.

Kozhikode accounted for 263 cases, Ernakulam 247, Kannur 222 and Kottayam 212.

Wayanad reported the least number of 58 cases.

In the last 24 hours ending at 2 pm, 52,288 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 3.93 per cent.

So far 1,29,66,274 samples have been sent for testing.

Of the positive cases, 82 had come from outside the state and 1,773 were infected through contact.

At least 1,28,286 people are under observation, including 3,834 in hospitals.

