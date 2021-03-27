Kerala reports 2,055 new coronavirus cases, 14 more deaths in a day

-
ALSO READ
Kerala govt warns of surge in coronavirus cases following local body polls
Kerala logs 2,475 new Covid-19 cases, 14 more deaths
Kerala sees 1,875 fresh Covid-19 cases, 13 more deaths in last 24 hours
Kerala reports highest single day spike of 9,258 new Covid-19 cases
Dry run for Covid-19 vaccination held in four districts of Kerala
-
: Kerala recorded a spike
in COVID-19 cases on Saturday with 2,055 people, including 25 health workers, being infected, while 14 more fatalities pushed the toll to 4,567, the state government said.
Recoveries, at 2,084, outnumbered the fresh cases.
On Friday, the state had logged 1,825 cases
The active cases in the state on Saturday touched 24,231.
While the infection caseload mounted to 11,15,777, as many as 10,86,669 people have been cured,Health minister K K Shailaja, said in a press release.
Kozhikode accounted for 263 cases, Ernakulam 247, Kannur 222 and Kottayam 212.
Wayanad reported the least number of 58 cases.
In the last 24 hours ending at 2 pm, 52,288 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 3.93 per cent.
So far 1,29,66,274 samples have been sent for testing.
Of the positive cases, 82 had come from outside the state and 1,773 were infected through contact.
At least 1,28,286 people are under observation, including 3,834 in hospitals.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU