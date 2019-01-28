Maha cop suspended for showering notes on schoolgirls on R-day

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Nagpur 

A constable was Monday suspended after a video of him showering currency notes on schoolgirls performing at a Republic Day function in Nagpur in Maharashtra went viral on social media.

A senior Nagpur (rural) police official said constable Pramod Walke had been suspended for indiscipline for his note-showering act which took place at a Republic Day cultural programme in a zila parishad school in Nand village in the district's Bhivapur taluka.

"Nagpur Rural police Superintendent of Police Rakesh Ola has suspended constable Pramod Walke and has initiated a departmental inquiry," the official said.

First Published: Mon, January 28 2019. 19:55 IST

