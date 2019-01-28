Congress MP Mausam Noor joins Trinamool Congress ahead of Lok Sabha polls

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

In a jolt to the Congress in West Bengal ahead of the parliamentary polls, its Malda (North) MP Mausam Noor joined the Trinamool Congress on Monday in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Noor, niece of the late Congress leader ABA Ghani Khan Choudhury, met Banerjee at state secretariat 'Nabanna' and formally joined the party.

Noor is a second-term MP of the Congress. The party had bagged four out of 42 seats in the state in the last Lok Sabha polls.

"I am inspired by Didi (Mamata). I'll work under her guidance for the development of the state. We have to fight against the BJP and I am quite confident that the TMC will win all the 42 seats in West Bengal in the coming Lok Sabha elections," Noor told reporters.

First Published: Mon, January 28 2019. 19:50 IST

