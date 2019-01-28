Congress MP Mausam Noor joins Trinamool Congress ahead of Lok Sabha polls

In a jolt to the in ahead of the parliamentary polls, its Malda (North) joined the on Monday in the presence of

Noor, niece of the late ABA Ghani Khan Choudhury, met Banerjee at state secretariat 'Nabanna' and formally joined the party.

Noor is a second-term of the Congress. The party had bagged four out of 42 seats in the state in the last Lok Sabha polls.

"I am inspired by Didi (Mamata). I'll work under her guidance for the development of the state. We have to fight against the BJP and I am quite confident that the TMC will win all the 42 seats in in the coming Lok Sabha elections," Noor told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)