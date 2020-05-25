Maha COVID-19 cases rise by 2,436 to 52,667; 60 more die

Maharashtra on Monday reported 2,436 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 52,667, while 60 more patients died due to the infection - 38 of them in Mumbai - taking the state's toll to 1,695, said a state health department official.

Monday was another day when Maharashtra, the state worst hit by coronavirus in the country, registered more than 2,000 new cases. The death toll in Mumbai crossed the 1,000- mark.

The state today reported 2,436 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 52,667. The state also reported 60 new deaths, he said.

With this, the state's fatality count reached 1,695, the official added.

Also, 1,186 patients were discharged in the state, taking the number of recovered persons to 15,786, the official said.

Among the 60 fresh death, 38 were reported from Mumbai, 11 from Pune, three from Navi Mumbai, two each from Thane city and Aurangabad city, one each from Solapur, Kalyan Dombivli and Ratnagiri.

One patient from Bihar also died in Maharashtra, he said.

Among the total coronavirus cases in the state, 31,972 alone were reported from Mumbai city, where the death toll has crossed the 1,000-mark and reached 1,026, he said.

The worst-hit Mumbai Metropolitan Region, which includes Mumbai and surrounding satellite towns, has reported 40,438 cases and 1,154 deaths.

Currently 5,30,247 people are in home quarantine and 35,479 in institutional quarantine, the official said.

The second worst-hit is Pune city where COVID-19 cases increased to 5,319 and fatalities to 260.

The number of cases and deaths in Pune division stood at 6,933 and 321, respectively, the official said.

The Nashik division has 1,618 cases and 103 deaths due to COVID-19. The Kolhapur division has recorded 527 cases and six deaths so far, while the Aurangabad division has 1,508 cases and 49 fatalities, the official said.

The Latur division has reported 249 cases and eight deaths followed by the Akola division - 766 infections and 34 fatalities.

So far, there have been 577 cases and eight deaths in the Nagpur division.

Also, 51 COVID-19 patients from other states are receiving treatment in Maharashtra, he said.

A dozen people from other states have succumbed to the virus while undergoing treatment in Maharashtra, the official said.

There are 2,391 containment zones in the state where 16,106 squads have completed surveillance of 66.01 lakh population, he said.

Maharashtra COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 52,667, new cases 2,436, deaths 1,695, discharged 15,786, active cases 35,178, people tested so far 3,78,555.

