Maha: Decomposed tigress carcass found in forest in Akola

The decomposed carcass of a tigress was found Sunday in a forest in Maharashtra's district, police said.

Villagers found the body of the six-year-old tigress in the forest near Shahpur and Amona and alerted police and forest department staff, an said.

of Police (Akola) said preliminary probe has revealed the tigress possibly died four to five days ago.

He said the carcass had been sent for post mortem to ascertain the cause of death.

