HSP to contest all seats in Sikkim

Bhaichung Bhutia's Hamro Party (HSP) will contest all 32 Assembly seats and the lone seat in

The country's iconic former told a press conference on Sunday that his party has coined the slogan 'Hamro Sikkim, New Sikkim' for its poll campaigns.

On the prospects of the HSP stitching an alliance with other regional parties to take on the ruling Democratic Front (SDF), Bhutia said he was hopeful that a partnership with a local party will be forged soon.

The HSP working president, however, ruled out a coalition with any national party amid rumour that his party was in dialogue with the BJP leadership to iron out a coalition framework.

Hitting out at the for pursuing divisive on the basis of caste and religion, Bhutia said that development will be the "sole agenda" of his party, if the HSP comes to power.

Bhutia also clarified that his party will not be giving tickets to an individual having criminal antecedents.

The former had said in January that he planned to contest the Assembly elections, due this year.

"My commitment to stay in state is long-term, and I am also going to contest the forthcoming polls and take any responsibility that my party entrusts on me," the 43-year-old former striker had told

Not new to politics, the former had unsuccessfully contested the 2014 elections from Darjeeling and the 2016 elections from Siliguri as a (TMC) candidate.

He had resigned from the TMC in February last year.

