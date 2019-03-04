5 of a family killed after vehicle hits tree in Fatehpur

Five members of a were killed and 10 others injured after the of an overcrowded vehicle lost control over the wheels and rammed it into a tree in district, UP police said Monday.

The accident happened on Sunday night when the 'jeep', carrying 15 people, hit a tree in Hussaingaj area, of Police Puja Yadav said.

members Ramesh (45), Arti (20), Priya (5), (8), Neha (14) died at the spot while 10 people were injured and rushed to a hospital. They are states to be stable.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem.

