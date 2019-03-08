Maha deputy engineer gets 16 months in jail for accepting bribe

A government was Thursday sentenced to 16 months rigorous imprisonment by a court in the neighbouring district for accepting a bribe.

B C Kamble convicted Ashik Bharti, a with the Kharbhoomi Sarvekshan and Anveshan Department of Pen, under the Prevention of Corruption Act and fined him Rs 5,000, said a senior

of Police (ACB) said Bharti had demanded Rs 5 lakh from a to get his bills cleared.

The approached the ACB following which a trap was laid on November 6, 2015 and Bharti was nabbed while accepting Rs 1 lakh, Patil said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)