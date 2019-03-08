JUST IN
Maha deputy engineer gets 16 months in jail for accepting bribe

Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

A Maharashtra government official was Thursday sentenced to 16 months rigorous imprisonment by a court in the neighbouring Raigad district for accepting a bribe.

Raigad Additional District Judge B C Kamble convicted Ashik Bharti, a deputy engineer with the Kharbhoomi Sarvekshan and Anveshan Department of Pen, under the Prevention of Corruption Act and fined him Rs 5,000, said a senior Anti-Corruption Bureau official.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (ACB) Mahesh Patil said Bharti had demanded Rs 5 lakh from a contractor to get his bills cleared.

The contractor approached the ACB following which a trap was laid on November 6, 2015 and Bharti was nabbed while accepting Rs 1 lakh, Patil said.

First Published: Fri, March 08 2019. 10:15 IST

