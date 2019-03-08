Top-ranked Osaka one of new Barbie 'Sheroes'

World number one Osaka said she finds it "a little bit surreal" that there's a new version of the iconic doll in her likeness.

The Japanese star, who won her second straight Grand Slam title at in January, joins the list of inspiring women who are part of Barbie's "Sheroes" series -- a group that also includes gymnast and

"I think it means a lot, especially since when I was a kid I was playing with dolls," Osaka said at Indian Wells -- where her first WTA title last year launched a 2018 campaign that would see her win her first Grand Slam crown at

Osaka, who has a Japanese mother and a Haitian father, said her own was an honor, and also an opportunity.

"Just having the chance to represent people who might not think that they could be represented that's a really important goal of mine," she said.

But the 21-year-old is still not entirely comfortable as a role model.

"When I got approached by these little kids and they were so cute and they wanted autographs -- I started thinking about when I was little and I went to tournament to support my favorite players and I wanted to be just like them.

"It felt really crazy to me that I'm possible in the shoes of the people that I looked up to. It was really mind-blowing.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)