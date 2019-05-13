Maha drought situation worse than one in 1972: Sharad Pawar

The drought situation in is more grim than the one the state faced in 1972 and the NCP will raise it with the government and the Centre, its said Monday.

Pawar said he has sought time from to discuss the issue within next four-five days.

"The present situation is more grim than the one witnessed in 1972. I contacted the yesterday seeking his time in the next four-five days. We will raise the issue along with other opposition leaders whenever he gives us time," Pawar told reporters in Beed, over 380 kilometres from here.

Pawar said he observed farmers from Beed have lost their crops and don't have enough drinking water.

"There is no fodder available for the livestock, the supply of water by tankers is inadequate, 95 per cent of the farmers have not received benefit of We will raise the issues with the Centre and state government, keeping aside political differences," he added.

"We will take review along with the after touring parched regions of the state. The Nationalist Congress Party will try to give relief to the drought-affected people by keeping aside political differences," Pawar said in a series of tweets.

The former Union also interacted with people from Khadkat village in Ashti taluka of the district.

