3 held for killing rival gangster near Saket court

Three men have been arrested for allegedly killing a rival gang member near court on May 6, police said.

The arrested accused are (27), a resident of Ambedkar Nagar, Satender (26), from Govindpuri, and Asfak Ahmed (24), a resident of Dakshinpuri, they said.

Acting on a tip-off, police apprehended on Sunday from Khanpur village, where he had arrived to cast his vote, of Police (Crime) said.

On his instance, Satender and Asfak Ahmed were also arrested, the said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the victim, Prince, had threatened his rival gang member publicly. Following this, Badal, Ahmed and Satender shot dead near court on May 6. Before that, there were two unsuccessful attempts on Prince's life, Naik said.

Four and one motorcycle were seized from the accused, the DCP said.

