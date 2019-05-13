Raje govt glorified Savarkar, Deendayal: R'than education minister

Rajasthan on Monday accused the previous BJP government of glorifying Sangh ideologues and

pointed out that the curriculum review committee, constituted after the government came to power last year, had written on the basis of strong facts and evidences that Savarkar had begged the British for mercy.

It has been added into the curriculum, the said. "It might affect the BJP, but it doesn't affect us. We will teach whatever is in the history."



Dotasra's comments came after former had alleged that the government had "insulted" Savarkar. "After Maharana Pratap, the Congress government has insulted great patriot and freedom fighter by its anti- mentality. The party idolising only one family has always shown such conduct about other great personalities," Devnani tweeted earlier in the day.

claimed that the (BJP) dispensation, led by then Vasundhara Raje, had made the school education department a laboratory for experiments, adding that it added chapters in the curriculum on the indications of the RSS.

Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, all had their role in the freedom movement, Dotasra said. He also acknowledged the role of former prime ministers Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, and Manmohan Singh's in the nation's development.

"But, it is not right to glorify and and describe them great," he added.

The minister said they might be having some contribution, but added that the way the previous BJP government had glorified them had been reviewed by the curriculum review committee.

