Maha: FIR against cooperative bank chairman, others for Rs 229 cr fraud

-
ALSO READ
Leading figures in cooperative sector meet Home Minister Amit Shah
Shah meets cooperative sector honchos before taking charge of Ministry
No need for ED to meddle with Kerala cooperative sector: CM Vijayan
IFFCO ranks first among top 300 cooperatives in the world, retains position
SC stays FIR filed against YES Bank by Subhash Chandra in Dish TV case
-
Police on Saturday registered a case against 25 persons, including the chairman and other people associated with a cooperative bank in Beed in Maharashtra, for alleged irregularities estimated at Rs 229 crore, a police official said.
Prominent among those against whom the FIR was registered included the chairman of the Dwarkadas Mantri Nagri Sahkari Bank, Subhashchandra Sarda, the vice president of the bank, and chief executive officer Radheshyam Sohni.
A complaint was filed by auditor B B Chalak, following which a case of fraud was registered against the 25 people associated with Dwarkadas Mantri Nagari Sahakari Bank, a Shivaji Nagar police station official said.
A few months ago, the board of directors of this bank had been dismissed and an administrator appointed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU