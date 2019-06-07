Maha: Girl run over by water tanker in Aurangabad

A seven-year-old girl was Friday run over by a water tanker in Maharashtra's district, police said.

Neha had come from Bidar in neighbouring along with her mother to visit relatives in Jai Bhawani Nagar area here, an said.

"She was crossing the road to buy ice-cream when the water tanker crushed her under its wheels. The fled from the spot and efforts are on to nab him," he added.

A case has been registered with station, he said.

