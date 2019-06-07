JUST IN
Maha: Girl run over by water tanker in Aurangabad

Press Trust of India  |  Aurangabad 

A seven-year-old girl was Friday run over by a water tanker in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, police said.

Neha Gautam Dande had come from Bidar in neighbouring Karnataka along with her mother to visit relatives in Jai Bhawani Nagar area here, an official said.

"She was crossing the road to buy ice-cream when the water tanker crushed her under its wheels. The driver fled from the spot and efforts are on to nab him," he added.

A case has been registered with Pundalik Nagar police station, he said.

First Published: Fri, June 07 2019. 20:50 IST

