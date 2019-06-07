Maha: Girl run over by water tanker in Aurangabad

A seven-year-old girl was Friday run over by a water tanker in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, police said.
Neha Gautam Dande had come from Bidar in neighbouring Karnataka along with her mother to visit relatives in Jai Bhawani Nagar area here, an official said.
"She was crossing the road to buy ice-cream when the water tanker crushed her under its wheels. The driver fled from the spot and efforts are on to nab him," he added.
A case has been registered with Pundalik Nagar police station, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
