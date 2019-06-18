Maha govt to use Miyawaki system for urban forestation

The government is planning to use the "Miyawaki" system of dense tree plantation, Minister Mungantiwar said Tuesday.

Presenting the state's budget for 2019-20 in the Assembly, Mungantiwar announced 'Atal Anandvan Scheme', which will employ the system, he said.

The system, named after a Japanese botanist, allows plantation of 30,000 plants in one hectare of land, and is thus useful for forestation in urban areas where land is scarce, he said.

The minister also announced outlay of Rs 30 crore for protection of ocean biodiversity.

