IIT-M studying methods to extract methane from 'gas hydrates'

The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras Tuesday is working on techniques to extract methane from 'gas hydrates' stashed within the country.
The move is aimed at making natural gas locally available and reducing its imports.
It is believed that energy content of methane occurring in hydrate form is immense, possibly exceeding the combined energy content of all other known fossil fuels, a statement from the institute said.
Gas hydrates, crystalline water-based solids, are promising methane sources present in shallow sediments along the country's continental coastlines.
There is nearly 1,900 trillion cubic meters of methane gas lying untapped in these hydrates within the waters of the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone, it said.
"Controlled extraction of methane from gas hydrates can not only meet the enormous demand for energy all over the world, but can also reduce detrimental geological release of greenhouse gas into the environment from these sources," professor of Petroleum Engineering Jitendra Sangwai, who is heading the initiative, said.
This is 1,500 times more than country's present gas reserve, he added.
IIT-M said the development of emerging techniques for controlled extraction of methane from hydrates entails concerted efforts between academic, government and industrial laboratories.
It can potentially lead the country towards self-sufficiency in the energy sector, it said.
