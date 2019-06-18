Thousands in Istanbul pray for ex-Egyptian president Morsi

Thousands joined in prayer in on Tuesday for former Egyptian who died the previous day after collapsing during a trial hearing in a court.

The prayers, called by Turkey's religious authority Diyanet, took place in the city's Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a close ally of Morsi, is due to attend afternoon prayers there.

Ankara's relations with deteriorated after the Egyptian military, then led by Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, ousted Morsi in 2013. Sisi then became

Erdogan on Monday called Morsi a "martyr" and blamed Egypt's "tyrants" for his death. Morsi, Egypt's first democratically elected president in 2012 after the Arab Spring uprisings, was overthrown after a turbulent year in power.

He was buried on Tuesday, as rights groups including and called for an independent probe into the causes of his death.

