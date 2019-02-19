JUST IN
Maha Guv pays tribute to Shivaji on birth anniversary

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasgar Rao Tuesday paid tribute to warrior-king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary.

At Shivaji Park, he garlanded an equestian statue of the founder of the Maratha Empire.

Among those present were state Industries Minister Subhash Desai, Mumbai Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta and office-bearers of the Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Commemoration Committee.

Rao later participated in Shiv Jayanti celebrations organised by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation at Krida Bhavan where songs on the life of the emperor were presented by members of the Sangeet Kala Academy.

First Published: Tue, February 19 2019. 22:50 IST

