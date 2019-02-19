JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Bengali singer dies of cardiac arrest

Maha: Woman arrested for killing husband with help of lover
Business Standard

Pak FS meets French, German and Belgian diplomats

Press Trust of India  |  Islamabad 

Pakistan's Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua on Tuesday met foreign diplomats, including French and German ambassadors, and briefed them about the regional situation following the Pulwama terror attack.

"She briefed French Ambassador Marc Barety on the current situation", Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal said.

Faisal said that Janjua also met Belgian ambassador Frdric Verheyden and German envoy Martin Kobler and apprised them about the overall security situation in the region.

The briefing was part of efforts by Pakistan to highlight its position on Kashmir and ties with India after the Pulwama attack by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

Several such briefing have been held for resident ambassadors in Islamabad since the Pulwama attack on February 14.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 19 2019. 22:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements