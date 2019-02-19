AAP campaign to tell people about BJP's 'injustice' on full statehood issue

In the run up to the polls, the Tuesday said it will hold a door-to-door campaign to tell people how the BJP had done "injustice" with them on the issue of full statehood to

The (AAP) also said it will distribute BJP manifestoes of previous elections, including that of the 2014 polls, in which, it said, the saffron party had supported statehood.

The BJP's unit, however, said the campaign was a "new drama" by the and its chief

"The full statehood for has problems due to provisions in the Constitution which has been cleared by the court. But, and Kejriwal are indulging in this new drama before elections to once again cheat the people," said



Recently, in a major setback to the AAP government in Delhi, two judges of the agreed that the Centre should have the final word on posting and transfer of bureaucrats in the national capital administration, but their disagreement on finer details resulted in a split verdict and the matter got referred to a larger bench.

The bench was called upon to decide on six vexatious issues pertaining to a long-running feud between the central and the national capital governments.

"We will go door-to-door, telling people how BJP has done injustice with them on the issue of full statehood," Delhi AAP convener said.

The party will distribute manifestos of BJP issued in previous elections, in which it supported the demand for full statehood for Delhi, the AAP said.

BJP's manifestos including the one for the 2014 elections, reveal the party supported full statehood. But, now, the Modi-Shah duo have gone against the dreams of party leaders Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Lal for full statehood to Delhi," said an AAP statement.

AAP convener and Kejriwal and also clashed on the issues on twitter.

Goel in a tweet accused the of not fulfilling its promises with people, despite being in power for four years.

Reacting sharply, Kejriwal asked Goel what happened to full statehood promised by

"Modi ji had promised full statehood for Delhi. What happened to that? and (Madan Lal) Khurana struggled for full statehood. Advani ji borught a law in the Parliament but cheated.

" has shown so much disrespect and injustice to Delhiites in fourt years, people will reply to it," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

The AAP will launch the movement in coming days.Rai held meetings with district unit presidents to finalise the dates of the campaign.

