Bengali singer dies of cardiac arrest

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Bengali singer Pratik Choudhury died at a city hospital on Tuesday evening after suffering a cardiac arrest at his office, family members said.

Choudhury, 55, is survived by wife and a son.

A popular name in contemporary Bengali music, he was a playback singer in several acclaimed films, including 'Patalghar' and 'Ek Je Achhe Kanya'.

Condoling his demise, singer Paroma Banerjee said, "It is unbelievable. We had met at a music show just two or three days back."

She also said Choudhury was scheduled to take part in a music video shoot with her and some other Bengali singers on Wednesday.

"May be we will shoot a video in his tribute soon. We are all in a state of shock right now.

