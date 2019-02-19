Bengali singer dies of cardiac arrest

-
Bengali singer Pratik Choudhury died at a city hospital on Tuesday evening after suffering a cardiac arrest at his office, family members said.
Choudhury, 55, is survived by wife and a son.
A popular name in contemporary Bengali music, he was a playback singer in several acclaimed films, including 'Patalghar' and 'Ek Je Achhe Kanya'.
Condoling his demise, singer Paroma Banerjee said, "It is unbelievable. We had met at a music show just two or three days back."
She also said Choudhury was scheduled to take part in a music video shoot with her and some other Bengali singers on Wednesday.
"May be we will shoot a video in his tribute soon. We are all in a state of shock right now.
