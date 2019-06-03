Maha: Leopard attacks forest official in Nashik

A Forest department official was injured while trying to trap a leopard that had entered a pump-house in Maharashtra's Nashik district, an official said Monday.
The incident happened at around 6:30pm in Kundewadi village in the district's Sinnar tehsil on Sunday, he added.
"The leopard, to escape a pack of dogs, entered a shed housing an agricultural pump set at around 1:30pm. Villagers alerted us following which a team managed to trap the leopard at around 6:30pm," he said.
In the process, the leopard attacked Forest Circle Officer Anil Salve and inflicted injuries to his hand, Range Officer Praveen Sonawane said, adding that the former's condition is now stable.
