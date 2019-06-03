Maha: VHP workers booked for displaying weapons in procession

Around 250 Vishwa Hindu Parishad functionaries were booked for allegedly brandishing air guns and swords during a procession Sunday in in area, police said.

Among those booked included VHP local Sharad Inamdar, district under relevant sections of the Arms and Bombay Police Act, an said Monday.

"The outfit carried out a shobha yatra, largely comprising women, in Yamunanagar area on Sunday evening despite permission being denied by the police. We spotted air rifles in the hands of four girls and swords were brandished by five girls," the police informed.

"We have taken suo motu case at station. We are yet to verify what kind of air rifles were exhibited during the the procession. They were emanating a huge sound when the trigger was pressed," he added.

The said the VHP procession was a violation of the prohibitory orders issued under the Bombay Police Act, 1951 for police commissionerate area, effective from May 21 to June 3.

"These orders prohibit carrying of arms, cudgels, swords, spears, bludgeons, guns, knives, sticks or lathis, or any other article, which is capable of being used for causing physical violence," he said, adding that no arrests had been made so far.

