Maha resident docs on 1-day strike in support of agitating WB junior docs

Around 4,500 resident doctors in stayed away from work Friday in with the ongoing junior doctors' protest in

The Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) said junior doctors at government hospitals in the state will not perform surgeries or attend to out-patient departments (OPDs) between 8 am and 5 pm Friday.

However, emergency services will not be affected, it said.

"We will not be treating any patients in routine OPDs or carry out surgeries or take rounds of wards. Doctors posted on emergency duties will not participate in the protest," a resident doctor, who is a member of MARD, said.

Junior doctors in are on strike since Tuesday demanding better security at workplace after two of their colleagues were attacked and seriously injured at the and Hospital in Kolkata allegedly by relatives of a patient who died at the hospital.

The has declared Friday "All India Protest Day" against the assault on junior doctors.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)