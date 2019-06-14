Spice Girls to reunite for animation film on band

is working on a "Spice Girls" movie with the band set to reunite for the project.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the film about the English girl pop group will see the involvement of all the five members, Melanie Brown (Scary), (Baby), Melanie Chisholm (Sporty), (Ginger) and

The 90's group is the best-selling girl group of all time with over 85 million albums sold.

has revealed that the feature will include classics as well as new songs.

"The had an idea that we've been developing. They are very involved," she added.

The project will be produced by and written by and

The band's last film "Spice World" (1997) saw the members playing themselves and serves as a cult classic since its release.

The new animated feature is scheduled for a 2020 release.

The production house also revealed the release date for movies like "The Spongebob Movie It's a Wonderful Sponge" and "The Tiger's Apprentice" scheduled to release in 2020 and 2022 respectively.

is also developing a "Mighty Mouse" project, a hybrid live-action animation movie.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)