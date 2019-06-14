JUST IN
Spice Girls to reunite for animation film on band

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Paramount Animation is working on a "Spice Girls" movie with the band set to reunite for the project.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the animation film about the English girl pop group will see the involvement of all the five members, Melanie Brown (Scary), Emma Bunton (Baby), Melanie Chisholm (Sporty), Geri Halliwell (Ginger) and Victoria Beckham (Posh).

The 90's group is the best-selling girl group of all time with over 85 million albums sold.

Paramount Animation President Mireille Soria has revealed that the feature will include Spice Girls classics as well as new songs.

"The Spice Girls had an idea that we've been developing. They are very involved," she added.

The project will be produced by Simon Fuller and written by Karen McCullah and Kirsten "Kiwi" Smith.

The band's last film "Spice World" (1997) saw the members playing themselves and serves as a cult classic since its release.

The new animated feature is scheduled for a 2020 release.

The production house also revealed the release date for movies like "The Spongebob Movie It's a Wonderful Sponge" and "The Tiger's Apprentice" scheduled to release in 2020 and 2022 respectively.

Paramount is also developing a "Mighty Mouse" project, a hybrid live-action animation movie.

First Published: Fri, June 14 2019. 11:25 IST

