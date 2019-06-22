Couple held for cheating on pretext of getting govt loan

-
A couple was arrested in Maharashtra's Thane district Saturday on the charge of cheating by promising loan to people under a government scheme of the municipal corporation (TMC), police said.
The accused Mukesh Gaikwad (36) and his wife Vandana Gaikwad (29) promised to get loan of varying amount to at least two dozen people under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Yojana, a police official said.
He said the accused promised loan to the tune of Rs 5 lakh and a subsidy of Rs 1.50-Rs 2 lakh to their victims.
The duo took a commission ranging from Rs 2000 to Rs 6000 per head from the victims in January this year, the official said, adding that prima facie the accused amassed Rs 1.17 lakh by cheating.
A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for cheating and criminal intimidation as the couple threatened to kill themselves during questionning by police.
