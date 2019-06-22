Hearing on banned SIMI begins in Coonoor

A tribunal headed by a commenced its three-day proceedings at nearby Coonoor Saturday on whether there was sufficient cause to extend the ban on the (SIMI) as an unlawful association.

The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal, presided over by Justice Mukta Gupta, heard the views of those interested in the issue related to the ban, official sources said.

The hearing would be held for three days till June 24, they said.

The tribunal has been holding its sittings in all states where cases against have been registered.

The Centre extended the validity of the ban on for another five years by a notification from the Ministry of Home Affairs on January 31 last.

was banned in 2001 and since been extended from time to time.

