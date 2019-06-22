Hearing on banned SIMI begins in Coonoor

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Udhagamandalam 

A tribunal headed by a Delhi High Court judge commenced its three-day proceedings at nearby Coonoor Saturday on whether there was sufficient cause to extend the ban on the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) as an unlawful association.

The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal, presided over by Justice Mukta Gupta, heard the views of those interested in the issue related to the ban, official sources said.

The hearing would be held for three days till June 24, they said.

The tribunal has been holding its sittings in all states where cases against SIMI have been registered.

The Centre extended the validity of the ban on SIMI for another five years by a notification from the Ministry of Home Affairs on January 31 last.

SIMI was banned in 2001 and since been extended from time to time.

First Published: Sat, June 22 2019. 18:35 IST

