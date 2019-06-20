Maha to have single window for nod to outdoor film, TV shoots

The government will set up a single window facility in film and TV serial production houses seeking permission for outdoor shootings, Devendra Thursday said in the

was responding to a privilege motion moved by (NCP) in the Council over the alleged attack on a film crew in the Mira Road area of adjoining district.

The facility will become operational from August 15, he said.

The cast and crew of ALTBalaji's under-production show "Fixer", a web series, were attacked Tuesday.

"Shooting for serials and movies is a big business in this region. There are coordinators who help production houses during their outdoor shootings.

"The Mira Road conflict, prima facie, was said to be triggered due to competition between two such coordinators.

"The will launch a digital platform for movie and TV serial production houses on August 15, where all the necessary permissions can be obtained through a single window," said.

On measures to provide protection to such shootings, he said, "Out of the eight accused persons (in the attack), five have been arrested so far.

"Orders of initiating strict action against all the accused have been given."



"I have also asked investigating officials to find out the background of the accused persons. If they have criminal background, sections of the MCOCA ( Control of Organised Crime Act) can be invoked against them," Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, said.

A special meeting of the police commissioner and inspector general of police (Konkan range) will be held along with producers to discuss ways to have better coordination during such shoots, said the

If police officials are found to have shown leniency during investigations (in the Thane incident), they, too, will face action, he warned.

According to a police official, there was a dispute over selection of a spot for the shoot, following which some men attacked the show's crew members while they were shooting at a set in Thane district two days ago.

