Rough start for Indians in Korean Open golf

In a rough start for Indians at the Championship, none could manage an under par round as S Chikkarangappa (73) was best-placed at tied-58th, here Thursday.

Viraj Madappa and Rahil Gangjee carded five-over 76 each and were tied-111th, while Khalin Joshi went seven-over 78 and was tied-134th. They will all need solid second rounds to make the weekend cut.

The event is part of The Open Qualifying Series. Two spots will be awarded to the leading two players (not otherwise exempt) finishing in the top-eight and ties.

Local Junggon Hwang delivered a flawless display of as he signed for a solid six-under-par 65 to grab the opening round lead.

The 27-year-old Hwang, a three-time winner on the Japan Tour and a two-time champion on the Korean Tour and he has recently shed off 10 kilograms. He fired six birdies to lead by one shot over compatriot Daehyun Kim (66), who also returned with a bogey-free round.

Young Thai Phachara Khongwatmai fired six birdies against two bogeys to sit in third place alongside graduate Kyongjun Moon. They all shot 67 each.

Korean American Kevin Na, the highest-ranked in the 144-man field this week, posted a 68 to share sixth place with local hopeful Dongkyu Jang.

