Maha to issue GR against illegal pathology labs

The government would issue a resolution (GR) to take action against illegal pathology laboratories in a week, the was told Tuesday.

Raising the issue of illegal laboratories through a calling attention notice, (Shiv Sena) said nearly 8000 such facilities are currently functioning across the state.

He said the government has failed to take action against these illegal laboratories despite directions from the

Prabhu said the government has not even signed a GR despite signing it a year ago.

He also said the government did not even have the exact number of legal laboratories operating in the state.

To this, for Medical Education Ravindra Chavan said the GR would be issued before the end of the ongoing monsoon session of the state legislature--July 2.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)