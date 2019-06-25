Maha to issue GR against illegal pathology labs

-
ALSO READ
Maha Cong leaders seek early conclusion of alliance talks
Ruckus in Maharashtra Legislative Council over 'Budget leak' on Twitter
Congress' Vijay Waddetiwar nominated LoP in Maha Assembly
Assembly clears bill on Maratha quota in PG medical courses
Maha Assembly pays homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama
-
The Maharashtra government would issue a resolution (GR) to take action against illegal pathology laboratories in a week, the Legislative Assembly was told Tuesday.
Raising the issue of illegal laboratories through a calling attention notice, Sunil Prabhu (Shiv Sena) said nearly 8000 such facilities are currently functioning across the state.
He said the government has failed to take action against these illegal laboratories despite directions from the Supreme Court.
Prabhu said the government has not even signed a GR despite signing it a year ago.
He also said the government did not even have the exact number of legal laboratories operating in the state.
To this, Minister of State for Medical Education Ravindra Chavan said the GR would be issued before the end of the ongoing monsoon session of the state legislature--July 2.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU