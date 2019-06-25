JUST IN
Maha to issue GR against illegal pathology labs

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

The Maharashtra government would issue a resolution (GR) to take action against illegal pathology laboratories in a week, the Legislative Assembly was told Tuesday.

Raising the issue of illegal laboratories through a calling attention notice, Sunil Prabhu (Shiv Sena) said nearly 8000 such facilities are currently functioning across the state.

He said the government has failed to take action against these illegal laboratories despite directions from the Supreme Court.

Prabhu said the government has not even signed a GR despite signing it a year ago.

He also said the government did not even have the exact number of legal laboratories operating in the state.

To this, Minister of State for Medical Education Ravindra Chavan said the GR would be issued before the end of the ongoing monsoon session of the state legislature--July 2.

Tue, June 25 2019. 15:45 IST

